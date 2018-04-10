There are old CPU architectures being dropped from the Linux 4.17 kernel while also some new CPU support added. The latest work added with the busy Linux 4.17 development cycle is support for the MIPS-based Microsemi Ocelot SoCs.
The Ocelot SoCs are manufactured by Microsemi and used to power a range of Ethernet switches and other devices from security cameras to industrial controls. Ocelot has been around since 2016. The onboard MIPS processor appears to run around 500MHz.
With the MIPS architecture updates for Linux 4.17 is initial platform support for the Microsemi Ocelot SoCs and DeviceTree files for their PCB123 board. This MIPS pull also has CRC32 and CRC32C hardware acceleration support and other fixes and improvements.
More details on the Linux 4.17 MIPS changes can be found via this Git merge.
