Andy Shevchenko has submitted the platform-drivers-x86 updates for the Linux 4.17 kernel merge window that largely benefit modern x86 laptops running Linux.
Some of the highlights for these x86 platform driver updates for Linux 4.17 include:
- The Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 driver will now support systems not supporting HWP (Hardware P-States) mode as up until now was a restriction from the driver loading when the x86 HWP feature was not present.
- Fujitsu Lifebook U7x7 laptops now have hotkey support via the fujitsu-laptop driver.
- The Yours Y8W81 and I.T.Works TW701 tablets now have their touchscreen support enabled.
- Second fan support for the aging Lenovo ThinkPad P50 via the thinkpad_acpi driver.
- I2C bus support improvements for Mellanox on x86.
- Memory leak fixes for the common Dell SMBIOS driver.
The x86 platform driver feature updates for Linux 4.17 are outlined via this pull request, which has already been honored and merged.
