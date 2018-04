Andy Shevchenko has submitted the platform-drivers-x86 updates for the Linux 4.17 kernel merge window that largely benefit modern x86 laptops running Linux.Some of the highlights for these x86 platform driver updates for Linux 4.17 include:- The Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 driver will now support systems not supporting HWP (Hardware P-States) mode as up until now was a restriction from the driver loading when the x86 HWP feature was not present.- Fujitsu Lifebook U7x7 laptops now have hotkey support via the fujitsu-laptop driver.- The Yours Y8W81 and I.T.Works TW701 tablets now have their touchscreen support enabled.- Second fan support for the aging Lenovo ThinkPad P50 via the thinkpad_acpi driver.- I2C bus support improvements for Mellanox on x86.- Memory leak fixes for the common Dell SMBIOS driver.The x86 platform driver feature updates for Linux 4.17 are outlined via this pull request , which has already been honored and merged.