The latest feature pull request for the Linux 4.17 kernel are the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) virtualization updates.
On the KVM x86 front for Linux 4.17 are some AMD improvements including pause loop exiting and AMD Core Perf Extensions support. Also in the x86 space is support for VMware magic I/O port and pseudo PMCs, synchronous register access, exposing nVMX capabilities to user-space, support for Hyper-V signaling via EventFD, and other optimizations and nested virtualization improvements.
On the ARM front are VHE optimizations, EL2 address space randomization support, ARM speculative execution mitigations for Variant 3A, and other improvements.
Worth pointing out on the s390 side of the KVM changes is plumbing for VirtIO GPU support as well as support for more KVM statistics counters.
The KVM changes for Linux 4.17 are outlined via this PR.
