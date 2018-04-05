Razer's Blade Stealth Multi-Touch To Be Supported By Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 April 2018 at 10:14 AM EDT.
The HID subsystem updates have been submitted for the Linux 4.17 merge window and that set of driver updates includes a variety of new product support.

Perhaps most significant is that the Razer Blade stealth laptop will now have working multi-touch support with Linux 4.17. Multi-touch should be squared away thanks to an independent contributor while we still wait to see how Razer's Linux laptop play will eventually pan out.

The HID updates for Linux 4.17 also include supporting the third-generation Wacom Intuos BT, a ~$100 USD pen tablet. Additionally there is support for the NSG-MR5U and NSG-MR7U Sony remote controls.

Rounding out the new hardware support on the HID side for the 4.17 kernel is Elantech touchpad support. The USB ELAN Touchpad is found in some laptops like the HP Pavilion X2 10-p0xx.

There are also bug fixes and other code improvements to the various Human Interface Device drivers as outlined in this pull request.
