Linux 4.17 Stable Has Been Settling Well, Coming Soon To Fedora
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 June 2018 at 05:02 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Since the release of Linux 4.17 almost two weeks ago, I haven't heard of any horror stories, Linux 4.17 continues running excellent on all of my test systems, the 4.17.1 point release was quite small, and more distributions are gearing up to ship this latest kernel release.

The latest on the adoption route is preparing Linux 4.17 to come down as a stable release update for Fedora 27 and Fedora 28. Fedora kernel developer Justin Forbes confirmed that things are looking well for this latest kernel release. Fedora 28 should get a Linux 4.17 kernel in their updates-testing repository next week and to ship soon after that point. Linux 4.17 for Fedora 27 will follow and that should be cleared before the end of the month.

Meanwhile some rolling-release Linux distributions like Intel's Clear Linux are already happily running on Linux 4.17.1, including a few of my daily test boxes there and it's been running great.

Let us know in the forums if you have run into any upsets or issues with Linux 4.17 and its many new features/changes.
