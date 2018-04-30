Linux 4.16.6 Brings Correct AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Temperature Monitoring
The Linux 4.16.6 kernel was released on Sunday and besides various other fixes, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X corrected temperature reporting is among the changes.

The 4.16.6 change-log is available but what we are most interested in is that the package temperature reporting for the Ryzen 2700X should now be fixed for the new Ryzen 7 2700X processor.

As reported in my Zen+ Linux review, the k10temp driver was reporting inaccurate temperatures and it likely came down to needing an offset added to the driver as we've seen from other Ryzen processors. Sure enough, that's what happened.


Added a few days earlier to Linux 4.17 Git was this Ryzen 7 2700X corrected temperature handling that was then back-ported to 4.16.6. The 2700X CPU has a temperature offset of 10 degrees Celsius, but depending upon the bit of a temperature control register, there may be an additional 49 degree offset. Up to a 59 degree temperature difference certainly explains why on the pre-4.16.6 kernels I was seeing around a 90 degree reported core temperature at idle. I'll be trying the temperature readings as well with the Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 7 2700 CPUs too when those review samples arrive soon.
