Linux 4.16 Reaches Its First Point Release With Over 30 Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 April 2018 at 02:24 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Greg Kroah-Hartman today released the first stable point update to the Linux 4.16 kernel that debuted one week ago.

There are just under three dozen changes in Linux 4.16.1, including some crypto fixes seeming to represent a bulk of the work along with some USB, staging, serial, Bluetooth, and other updates. One hardware item sticking out is fixed TrackStick detection for Lenovo ThinkPad L570 and Dell Latitude 7370 notebooks.

The complete list of fixes for Linux 4.16.1 can be found via the release announcement.

Greg KH also spent the time today updating other maintained stable series including Linux 4.15.16, Linux 4.14.33, Linux 4.9.93 (includes some ARM64 KPTI patches standing out), Linux 4.4.127 and Linux 3.18.103.
