Dell / Lenovo / ASUS / Acer Laptop Platform Driver Updates For Linux 4.16
Darren Hart of VMware's Open-Source Technology Center sent out the platform-drivers-x86 updates today for the Linux 4.16 kernel.

The x86 platform driver updates for Linux 4.16 include a variety of improvements to the different drivers for better supporting the different vendors' laptops on Linux. Some of the work includes:

- A new Acer Wireless Radio Control driver for supporting radio toggling on Acer's upcoming 2018 laptop models.

- Lightbar LED support for the Dell Inspiron 5675 laptop via the alienware-wmi driver.

- The Intel Virtual Button "intel-vbtn" driver now supports the tablet mode switch, panel front buttons, separate press/release events, better auto-release logic, and more.

- The intel_pmc_core driver now supports Coffee Lake processors and Cannonlake PCH support.

- Various other hardware quirks / device ID additions.

The complete list of changes can be found here.
