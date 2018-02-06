Darren Hart of VMware's Open-Source Technology Center sent out the platform-drivers-x86 updates today for the Linux 4.16 kernel.
The x86 platform driver updates for Linux 4.16 include a variety of improvements to the different drivers for better supporting the different vendors' laptops on Linux. Some of the work includes:
- A new Acer Wireless Radio Control driver for supporting radio toggling on Acer's upcoming 2018 laptop models.
- Lightbar LED support for the Dell Inspiron 5675 laptop via the alienware-wmi driver.
- The Intel Virtual Button "intel-vbtn" driver now supports the tablet mode switch, panel front buttons, separate press/release events, better auto-release logic, and more.
- The intel_pmc_core driver now supports Coffee Lake processors and Cannonlake PCH support.
- Various other hardware quirks / device ID additions.
