Linux 4.16-rc5 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 March 2018 at 09:07 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Development on the Linux 4.16 kernel continues moving along smoothly and tonight the 4.16-rc5 kernel is released.

If all goes well, Linux 4.16.0 should be officially released three weeks from today, at the start of April. Linus noted of this week's 4.16-rc5 release, "This continue to be pretty normal - this rc is slightly larger than rc4 was, but that looks like one of the normal fluctuations due to timing of pull requests, not due to anything distressing. In particular, this past week we had both a networking pull and a drm pull, which accounts for a fait chunk of it all."

The brief 4.16-rc5 release announcement can be read on the kernel mailing list.

It is also worth noting that more Spectre and Meltdown patches landed today.

See our Linux 4.16 feature overview to learn about the many changes coming in this release.
