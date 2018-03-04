Linus Torvalds has issued the fourth weekly release candidate now for the in-development Linux 4.16 kernel.
Similar to Linux 4.16-rc3, Linus has noted it's been another calm week... In fact, below is his release announcement in full.
Hmm. A reasonably calm week - the biggest change is to the 'kvm-stat' tool, not any actual kernel files.If this keeps up, hopefully we will see Linux 4.16.0 four weeks from today: generally to a 7th release candidate followed by the official release one week later. But things could change where an RC8 could be warranted.
But there's small changes all over, with architecture updates (x86, s390, arm, parisc) and drivers (media, md, gpu, sound) being the bulk of it. But there's some filesystem fixes (mostly btrfs), documentation updates etc too.
Go test,
Linus
More Linux 4.16 kernel benchmarks coming up shortly on Phoronix. See our Linux 4.16 feature overview to learn more about what's in store for this next big kernel update.
