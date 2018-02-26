Linus Torvalds released Linux 4.16-rc3 on Sunday night and overall it was another routine update towards stabilizing the Linux 4.16 kernel.
Linux 4.16-rc3 is bigger than 4.16-rc2, which isn't much of an issue because RC2 came in very small. When it comes to the 4.16-rc3 release, there are bug/regression fixes all over the board.
Overall things are looking good so far as Torvalds outlined in the release announcement. See our Linux 4.16 feature overview to learn all about what is changing with this big kernel update that should be released as stable in late March or early April.
1 Comment