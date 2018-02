Linus Torvalds released Linux 4.16-rc3 on Sunday night and overall it was another routine update towards stabilizing the Linux 4.16 kernel.Linux 4.16-rc3 is bigger than 4.16-rc2, which isn't much of an issue because RC2 came in very small. When it comes to the 4.16-rc3 release, there are bug/regression fixes all over the board.Overall things are looking good so far as Torvalds outlined in the release announcement . See our Linux 4.16 feature overview to learn all about what is changing with this big kernel update that should be released as stable in late March or early April.