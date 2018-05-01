Linux 4.16-ck1 Kernel Released, Bundles In The MuQSS 0.171 Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 May 2018 at 05:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Independent Linux kernel hacker Con Kolivas today released the Linux 4.16-ck1 stable kernel as his collection of kernel patches applied atop the vanilla Linux 4.16 upstream code-base. Most notable to that patch-set is the updated MuQSS 0.171 scheduler, which is also available for download on its own for patching against your own kernel build.

MuQSS as the successor to the Brain F*** Scheduler is designed to improve system responsiveness and interactivity especially for Linux desktop systems. With the MuQSS 0.171 release, the code has been re-based for compatibility with Linux 4.16 but not with any other fundamental changes to its design.

Details on the updated CK/MuQSS code via Con Kolivas' blog.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
It's Looking Hopeful V3D DRM Driver Will Make It Into Linux 4.18
Linux 4.16.6 Brings Correct AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Temperature Monitoring
Linux 4.17-rc3 Released As Another "Pretty Normal" Weekly Test Release
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
V3D DRM Driver Revised As It Works To Get Into The Mainline Kernel
BUS1 Still Remains Out Of The Mainline Linux Kernel, But DBus-Broker Continues
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality