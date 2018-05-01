Independent Linux kernel hacker Con Kolivas today released the Linux 4.16-ck1 stable kernel as his collection of kernel patches applied atop the vanilla Linux 4.16 upstream code-base. Most notable to that patch-set is the updated MuQSS 0.171 scheduler, which is also available for download on its own for patching against your own kernel build.
MuQSS as the successor to the Brain F*** Scheduler is designed to improve system responsiveness and interactivity especially for Linux desktop systems. With the MuQSS 0.171 release, the code has been re-based for compatibility with Linux 4.16 but not with any other fundamental changes to its design.
Details on the updated CK/MuQSS code via Con Kolivas' blog.
