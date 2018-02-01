Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in pull requests this morning for the various subsystems he oversees for the mainline Linux kernel, including the staging area.
Staging work for Linux 4.16 includes:
- A number of new IIO (Industrial I/O) subsystem drivers.
- The networking IPX and NCPFS file-systems were demoted to the staging tree. IPX and NPCFS are at risk of being dropped from the mainline Linux kernel due to their lack of use/maintenance.
- Meanwhile the Visorbus subsystem has started moving out of the staging tree and into the mainline kernel. Visorbus is a virtualized bus for the Unisys s-Par firmware.
- The MOST subsystem and FSL-MC code is also nearing graduation from staging and that should happen for Linux 4.17.
- Various other code clean-ups and fixes to existing staging code.
A complete list of the staging changes can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment