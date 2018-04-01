Linux 4.16 Kernel Officially Released With Many Driver Improvements, Performance Tuning
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 April 2018 at 05:55 PM EDT.
Linus Torvalds has gone ahead and released Linux 4.16 as an Easter and April Fool's Day kernel update.

Linux 4.16 has many exciting additions and you can get a complete look at the new features for this big kernel upgrade via our Linux 4.16 feature overview.

As of writing, Linus Torvalds has yet to issue any formal 4.16.0 announcement but it's available via Git.

Now to Linux 4.17, which is already looking to be super exciting.

Update: The 4.16 release announcement is now out from Torvalds.
