The PCI subsystem updates for the Linux 4.16 kernel are a bit livelier than usual with a number of notable additions.
PCI subsystem updates for Linux 4.16 include:
- AtomicOps support for GPU (and Infiniband) drivers. This is a change made by AMD with adding pci_enable_atomic_ops_to_root() support that they needed as part of bringing in the discrete GPU support for AMDKFD as part of their ROCm / OpenCL compute support. That working support for having the necessary kernel bits in AMDKFD to work with the user-space ROCm/OpenCL should be there for the next cycle, Linux 4.17, for at least Fiji and Polaris GPUs while Vega will take more time.
- Latency Tolerance Reporting for ASPM L1 substates. Latency Tolerance Reporting (LTR) is used for improving power management platform behavior can be improved and this PCI addition is outlined via the PCI SIG.
- Fixed support for hot removal of graphics cards by dropping a check that was previously causing problems.
- Faster unplug/shutdown of Thunderbolt controllers.
- New PCI hardware support includes the ARTPEC-7 SoC and Switchtec PSX24xG3 / PSX48xG3 as well as a Cadence PCIe host and endpoint controller driver.
The complete list of PCI changes can be found here.
