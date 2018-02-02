Several New ARM Devices Supported By The Linux 4.16 Kernel
Arnd Bergmann sent in his several pull requests on Thursday providing new ARM SoC platform support, driver updates, and DeviceTree bits for bringing up some new ARM hardware support within the mainline Linux kernel.

Highlights of the ARM hardware enablement work for Linux 4.16 include:

- The Actions Semiconductor S700 SoC is now supported by the mainline kernel. This is the only new SoC added this time around. The S700 SoC is a quad-core Cortex-A53 design with a Mali 450 MP6 GPU. Along with this new SoC, the CubieBoard7 board is now supported and the Allo.com Sparky SBC.

- On the Allwinner side the Orange Pi R1 developer board is now supported and the Libre Computer Board ALL-H3-CC H3.

- On the FreeScale/i.MX SoC side, the Hummingboard2, Variscite DART-MX6, TS-4600 / TS-7970, Toradex Colibri, and updated versions of the Cubox-i and Hummingboard are now supported.

- The D-Link DNS-313 NAS enclosure can now work with the mainline kernel.

- Various other boards / developer kits from LogicPD and Renesas are also now handled.

- The Tegra TX2 now has support for PSDI, HDMI, I2C, SMMU, and other on-board devices. There's also a new Tegra 186 memory controller driver.

- A new driver is present for the Qualcomm QMI, which is used for interfacing with the modem on Snapdragon SoCs.

These ARM updates and various other changes were already pulled last night into the mainline Linux Git tree for 4.16.
