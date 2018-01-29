L2 CDP Added To Linux 4.16 For L2 Cache Partitioning On Intel CPUs
L2 Code and Data Prioritization (L2 CDP) is a feature of Intel's Resource Director Technology (RDT) that will now be supported with the Linux 4.16 kernel.

Intel RDT's L2 Code and Data Prioritization feature allows for programmatic control over code and data placement in the L2 cache. This feature will be supported by future Intel Atom CPUs and is intended for use-cases where precise L2 cache control is desired for a VM/container/application.

A software.intel.com article explains L2 CDP in much greater technical detail.

With the x86/cache updates sent in this morning for the Linux 4.16 merge window, this L2 cache partitioning functionality is now exposed through the intel_rdt kernel driver.
