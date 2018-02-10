KVM For Linux 4.16 Brings AMD SEV, Exposing More AVX-512 Features To Guests
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 10 February 2018 at 11:16 AM EST. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) updates have finally been submitted for the Linux 4.16 kernel, which were delayed due to an illness by the subsystem's maintainer.

Of excitement for the Linux 4.16 KVM changes are AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) now being supported by the KVM hypervisor code. The Linux kernel previously received the necessary changes for Secure Encrypted Virtualization and Secure Memory Encryption while now it's fully wired up for allowing this feature on KVM guests. AMD SEV is supported by EPYC and Ryzen Pro processors for encrypting the memory of guests.

The KVM pull also has the UMIP changes that were rejected from the Linux 4.15 kernel merge window.

Other x86 KVM work includes allowing guests to see TOPOEXT / GFNI / VAES / VPCLMULQDQ instruction set extensions as well as more AVX-512 features.

For other architectures there are some optimizations on the ARM front, MMIO emulation for vector loads/stores for PowerPC, memory management cleanups for s390, and a variety of other improvements.

The complete change-log can be found here.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization Is Ready To Roll With Linux 4.16
Jailhouse Guest Support Queued For Linux 4.16
Jailhouse v0.8 Linux Hypervisor Released
oVirt 4.2 Brings A New Admin Panel, NVIDIA vGPU Support
Intel Introduces "Hyper DMA-BUF" To Exchange Buffers Between VMs
Xen Hypervisor 4.10 Released With Centriq and ThunderX Support, New Intel Features
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk
Wine 3.1 Released As The First Step Towards Wine 4.0
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
A 2018 Status Update On The Royalty-Free AV1 Video Codec