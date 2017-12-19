Intel has sent in another round of feature updates of their i915 DRM driver to DRM-Next of new material slated for Linux 4.16.
At the start of December they began with their first round of i915 work for Linux 4.16 that included continued work on Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics, power-gating improvements, GEM proxy support, continued HuC/GuC clean-ups, GVT virtualization enhancements, and more. Then last week was a second round of feature additions that included execlist improvements, more Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics enablement, Geminilake workarounds, more robust GPU reset handling, and more.
Out this week is a third batch of feature changes for Intel's Direct Rendering Manager in Linux 4.16. This latest batch includes new DMC firmware for Skylake, GTT flush fixes, tainting the kernel when a GPU reset fails, more HuC and GuC clean-ups, improvements to the driver's logging and dumping, preemption improvements, improvements for Intel graphics stolen memory, and various other optimizations and code improvements.
There is also more GVT virtualization work with this support getting squared away where GVT-g should be playing nicely for local VMs using the QEMU 2.12 GTK/SDL user-interface.
More information on this latest batch of early Linux 4.16 material via intel-gfx. Intel developers still expect at least one more batch of feature material to come for their driver in Linux 4.16.
