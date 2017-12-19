Intel Stages More DRM Improvements For Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 December 2017 at 05:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel has sent in another round of feature updates of their i915 DRM driver to DRM-Next of new material slated for Linux 4.16.

At the start of December they began with their first round of i915 work for Linux 4.16 that included continued work on Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics, power-gating improvements, GEM proxy support, continued HuC/GuC clean-ups, GVT virtualization enhancements, and more. Then last week was a second round of feature additions that included execlist improvements, more Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics enablement, Geminilake workarounds, more robust GPU reset handling, and more.

Out this week is a third batch of feature changes for Intel's Direct Rendering Manager in Linux 4.16. This latest batch includes new DMC firmware for Skylake, GTT flush fixes, tainting the kernel when a GPU reset fails, more HuC and GuC clean-ups, improvements to the driver's logging and dumping, preemption improvements, improvements for Intel graphics stolen memory, and various other optimizations and code improvements.

There is also more GVT virtualization work with this support getting squared away where GVT-g should be playing nicely for local VMs using the QEMU 2.12 GTK/SDL user-interface.

More information on this latest batch of early Linux 4.16 material via intel-gfx. Intel developers still expect at least one more batch of feature material to come for their driver in Linux 4.16.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Rolls Out The Stratix 10 FPGA With HBM2 Memory
Intel Rolls Out Pentium Silver & Celeron CPUs Powered By Gemini Lake
ANV Enables UBO Pushing For Another Extra Bit Of Performance
Intel Stages More Graphics DRM Changes For Linux 4.16
Intel Wants You To Help Test The i965 Mesa Shader Cache, Not Yet Enabled By Default
Glibc Rolls Out Support For Memory Protection Keys
Popular News
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
Haiku OS Is Very Close To Their Long Awaited Beta, New Repository Working
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show