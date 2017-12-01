While Linux 4.15-rc1 was just released this past weekend, Intel open-source graphics driver developers have already sent in their first pull request to DRM-Next of new feature material targeting Linux 4.16.
The highlights of this first pull request of several expected of new Intel i915 DRM feature material for Linux 4.16 includes:
- Continued work on enabling Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support... With Linux 4.16 it looks like things are settling down for getting the next-gen Intel graphics support properly sorted out on Linux. Among the Cannonlake feature work in this pull is HDMI 2.0 support and clock fixes.
- Improvements to its self tests and other Intel tests.
- Context switching fixes and improvements.
- Simplications around GT power savings and power-gating.
- GEM proxy support as well as other GEM memory management clean-ups and improvements.
- New hardware workarounds for Cannonlake and Geminilake.
- Stolen memory handling improvements.
- Continued GuC / HuC changes, including preemption support with GuC.
- A number of Intel GVT virtualization changes that missed the 4.15 merge window.
The complete list of these changes can be found via this pull request.
