Intel Sends In The First Set Of Changes For Linux 4.16 i915 DRM
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 December 2017 at 08:10 AM EST. 1 Comment
While Linux 4.15-rc1 was just released this past weekend, Intel open-source graphics driver developers have already sent in their first pull request to DRM-Next of new feature material targeting Linux 4.16.

The highlights of this first pull request of several expected of new Intel i915 DRM feature material for Linux 4.16 includes:

- Continued work on enabling Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support... With Linux 4.16 it looks like things are settling down for getting the next-gen Intel graphics support properly sorted out on Linux. Among the Cannonlake feature work in this pull is HDMI 2.0 support and clock fixes.

- Improvements to its self tests and other Intel tests.

- Context switching fixes and improvements.

- Simplications around GT power savings and power-gating.

- GEM proxy support as well as other GEM memory management clean-ups and improvements.

- New hardware workarounds for Cannonlake and Geminilake.

- Stolen memory handling improvements.

- Continued GuC / HuC changes, including preemption support with GuC.

- A number of Intel GVT virtualization changes that missed the 4.15 merge window.

The complete list of these changes can be found via this pull request.
