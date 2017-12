While Linux 4.15-rc1 was just released this past weekend, Intel open-source graphics driver developers have already sent in their first pull request to DRM-Next of new feature material targeting Linux 4.16.The highlights of this first pull request of several expected of new Intel i915 DRM feature material for Linux 4.16 includes:- Continued work on enabling Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support... With Linux 4.16 it looks like things are settling down for getting the next-gen Intel graphics support properly sorted out on Linux. Among the Cannonlake feature work in this pull is HDMI 2.0 support and clock fixes.- Improvements to its self tests and other Intel tests.- Context switching fixes and improvements.- Simplications around GT power savings and power-gating.- GEM proxy support as well as other GEM memory management clean-ups and improvements.- New hardware workarounds for Cannonlake and Geminilake.- Stolen memory handling improvements.- Continued GuC / HuC changes, including preemption support with GuC.- A number of Intel GVT virtualization changes that missed the 4.15 merge window.The complete list of these changes can be found via this pull request