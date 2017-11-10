Linux 4.14 isn't even out the door yet but with the DRM-Next feature period over in preparation for the Linux 4.15 merge window, Intel open-source developers are already prepping code improvements that will in turn target Linux 4.16.
Rodrigo Vivi announced the updated drm-intel-testing code today as the start of new feature material that will eventually find its way into the Linux 4.16 kernel next year.
As has been the theme the past few cycles, there is more work on Intel Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics enabling for these next-generation Intel CPUs coming in 2018, GuC preemption support, other GuC and HuC fixes as has been another common recent theme, improvements for Ironlake watermarks, eDP fixes and clean-ups, GEM memory management fixes/improvements, and a variety of other low-level Direct Rendering Manager driver code improvements.
Details on intel-gfx.
Add A Comment