Intel Begins Testing Early Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 November 2017 at 01:41 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Linux 4.14 isn't even out the door yet but with the DRM-Next feature period over in preparation for the Linux 4.15 merge window, Intel open-source developers are already prepping code improvements that will in turn target Linux 4.16.

Rodrigo Vivi announced the updated drm-intel-testing code today as the start of new feature material that will eventually find its way into the Linux 4.16 kernel next year.

As has been the theme the past few cycles, there is more work on Intel Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics enabling for these next-generation Intel CPUs coming in 2018, GuC preemption support, other GuC and HuC fixes as has been another common recent theme, improvements for Ironlake watermarks, eDP fixes and clean-ups, GEM memory management fixes/improvements, and a variety of other low-level Direct Rendering Manager driver code improvements.

Details on intel-gfx.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Mesa Driver Shows Support For OpenGL Games To Set/Get Their Own NIR
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Intel User-Mode Instruction Prevention Support Revised For The Linux Kernel
Meson'ed Mesa Allows For 10 Second Build & Deploy Of Intel's Vulkan Driver
Intel Graphics Driver Likely To Re-Enable Fastboot By Default
Intel i965 Mesa Driver Finally Lands Its On-Disk Shader Cache
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel