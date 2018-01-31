Jiri Kosina of SUSE has submitted his feature pull requests today for the Linux 4.16 kernel, including the HID subsystem updates.
For Wacom device users, with the Wacom HID driver there is now support for second-generation "One by Wacom" drawing tablets. Some slight changes were needed but these Wacl CTL-472 and CTL-672 devices should now be working with the mainline kernel. The Wacom HID driver also had a few fixes for existing devices.
The ASUS HID driver also has received support for the T100TAF, T100HA and T200TA devices. The work here was adding the IDs needed for these ASUS keyboard docks and supporting the special function keys on the T200TA Transformer Book.
The Jabra company has also submitted a new special-case HID driver for their USB devices so this hardware operates correctly.
The intel-ish-hid driver has also added support for Cannonlake and Coffee Lake desktop/laptop HID devices too.
Aside from new hardware support there is various fixes to find with the HID subsystem changes for Linux 4.16. A complete list of the work can be found via this pull request.
