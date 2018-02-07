Linux Kernel's GCC-Plugins Infrastructure Now Supports GCC 8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 February 2018 at 05:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The GCC 8 stable compiler (GCC 8.1) should be officially released in the next month or two and Linux 4.16's gcc-plugins infrastructure is picking up support for this annual update to the GNU Compiler Collection.

Building off the GCC compiler's plug-in architecture is the Linux kernel's gcc-plugins infrastructure for allowing extra functionality to be tacked onto the compiler for GCC 4.5 and newer. The current kernel gcc-plugins include extra GIMPLE/IPA/RTL passes, a randomize layout plugin, and other bits, some of which were ported from the GrSecurity/PaX kernel code. (More details for those interested here.)

Kees Cook sent in the gcc-plugins updates for the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window and it makes the necessary changes for GCC 8 support. These updates should now allow the Linux kernel's gcc-plugins code to play happy from the GCC 4.5 through GCC 8.x compiler releases.

As per usual tradition, GCC 8.1.0 should be officially out around the end of March if all the bug squashing goes well. Of course, GCC 8 has many new features in tow.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Media Subsystem Changes Head Into Linux 4.16: NVIDIA Tegra Decoder, Xbox One TV Tuner
D-Bus Broker 10 Released
Linux 4.16 Picking Up Another SMP Optimization
Spectre V1 Mitigation, IBPB Support Sent In For Linux 4.16
i.MX8 SoC Support Might Be Introduced In Linux 4.17
POWER Brings Memory Protection Keys, OCXL OpenCAPI Driver To Linux 4.16
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk