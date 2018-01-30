Herbert Xu has submitted the crypto subsystem updates for the Linux 4.16 kernel. This time around there are a number of ARM/ARM64 related improvements.
In the ARM space some of the kernel-side cryptography work includes native SHA512 support on ARM64, ARM v8.2 Crypto Extensions for SHA3/SM3, support for Broadcom BCM63xx platforms within the bcm2835 driver, support for Exynos 5250+ SoCs in the Exynos PRNG driver, and a new driver is the Samsung Exynos True RNG driver. The Samsung Exynos True RNG driver is designed to support the true random number generator found within the Samsung Exynos 5250+ SoCs.
Other crypto work for Linux 4.16 include improved performance of the SHA3 generic code, support for the EIP97 engine with the inside-secure code, crypto4xx driver improvements, and a new STM32 crypto driver. The STM32 code is for the STMicroelectronics STM32 "CRYP1" hardware that supports various AES/DES/TDES algorithms.
The complete list of cryptography subsystem updates for the Linux 4.16 merge window can be found via this pull request.
