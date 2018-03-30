Some Of The Best Additions In Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 March 2018 at 05:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux 4.16 kernel is hopefully being released this Sunday, marking the end to another busy kernel development cycle. We have already written dozens of articles about changes to be found with Linux 4.16 and benchmarks, while here is a quick recap of what makes Linux 4.16 special.

What interests us the most about Linux 4.16 includes:

- The VirtualBox Guest driver was merged, albeit other VirtualBox kernel drivers are still working their way to the mainline kernel too. At least we're finally getting there to allow a better out-of-the-box experience of Linux on Oracle VirtualBox VM by having the necessary guest drivers mainline.

- More ARM boards are supported by the mainline kernel including the Orange Pi R1, Hummingboard2, and even a D-Link DNS_313 NAS enclosure. There's also now NVIDIA Jetson TX2 display support and Tegra TX2 improvements for mainline.

- Continued Linux file-system/storage improvements including lots of changes to XFS, potential performance increases in a few areas of the Linux kernel code, more Btrfs RAID 5/6 fixes, NVMe updates, etc.

- AMDGPU DC now supports multi-display synchronization to allow for a better multi-monitor experience when using this new display code stack that is being enabled by default for all supported GPUs come Linux 4.17.

- Various security improvements and ongoing Spectre and Meltdown mitigation work for all supported architectures.

For a more extensive look at the many changes to Linux 4.16, see our complete Linux 4.16 feature overview.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Benchmarks Of Linux 4.14 On The Raspberry Pi
Phoenix RC Flight Controller Driver Coming For Linux 4.17
The Big DRM Pull Request For Linux 4.17: 144,461 Insertions, 38,059 Deletions
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Finally Moves Up To Linux 4.14 Kernel
Linux Receiving ACPI "Time and Alarm Device" Driver
Linux 4.16-rc7 Kernel Released, Final Likely Next Week
Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source