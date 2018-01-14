Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.15-rc8 as the last planned release candidate prior to officially debuting Linux 4.15 next weekend.
Linux 4.15-rc8 brings some BPF security improvements in the wake of the Spectre CPU vulnerabilities and there is the other smothering of bug/regression fixes too with this weekly Linux 4.15 release candidate.
Linus wrote of 4.15-rc8, "I'm still hoping that this will be the last rc, despite all the Meltdown and Spectre hoopla. But we will just have to see, it obviously requires this upcoming week to not come with any huge surprises. The patches aren't huge, but architecture updates do end up being a largish part. That's partly due to the x86 "retpoline" support (well, the basic stuff that is uncontested), but also because the powerpc people decided they wanted to play too, so there's some low-level kernel entry changes there too. Aren't we lucky?"
3 Comments