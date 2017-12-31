Linux 4.15-rc6 Released To Ring In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 December 2017 at 06:48 PM EST. 9 Comments
Linus Torvalds has released the sixth weekly release candidate of the upcoming Linux 4.15 kernel.

Linux 4.15-rc6 is mostly comprised of x86 updates that are arriving rather late, but Torvalds note that code looks "nice and clean." There's also various other driver updates and improvements. It's looking fairly certain that there will be an RC8 this time around given all the late activity.

With going up to an RC8, this means the official Linux 4.15.0 kernel release is anticipated for release in three weeks, 21 January, followed by the opening of the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window.

Torvalds' New Years Eve message in the 4.15-rc6 announcement can be read on the kernel mailing list. See our Linux 4.15 feature overview to learn more about what's coming in this huge kernel upgrade.
