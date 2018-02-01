Con Kolivas announced the release today of his patched Linux 4.15 kernel that includes the MuQSS scheduler, his successor to the BFS scheduler.
The Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler is up to version 0.170 with his 4.15-ck1 patch-set. The overall goal of MuQSS is to improve system responsiveness and interactivity on desktop workloads and other use-cases. With the updated MuQSS, there is an improved version of the run queue sharing code. There is also improved documentation and a number of bug fixes.
More details on Linux 4.15-ck1 / MuQSS 0.170 via this blog post.
