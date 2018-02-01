Linux 4.15-ck1 Released With MuQSS 0.170
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 February 2018 at 06:37 AM EST. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Con Kolivas announced the release today of his patched Linux 4.15 kernel that includes the MuQSS scheduler, his successor to the BFS scheduler.

The Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler is up to version 0.170 with his 4.15-ck1 patch-set. The overall goal of MuQSS is to improve system responsiveness and interactivity on desktop workloads and other use-cases. With the updated MuQSS, there is an improved version of the run queue sharing code. There is also improved documentation and a number of bug fixes.

More details on Linux 4.15-ck1 / MuQSS 0.170 via this blog post.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
VGA_Switcheroo Is Getting Modernized With Device Link Support
Linux 4.14 & 4.15 Get KPTI Protection For 64-bit ARM
Spectre & KPTI Get More Fixes In Linux 4.16, Offsets Some KVM Performance Losses
Qualcomm Rolls Out ~110k Lines Of New Kernel Code For Snapdragon 845 Display Support
Linux 4.16-rc1 Kernel Released With Many Changes
RISC-V Changes For Linux 4.16 Aren't As Big As Hoped For
Popular News
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements
AMD May Have Accidentally Outed Vulkan 1.1
The Last Of The MPEG-2 Patents Have Expired
A Look Back At Python 3.0 After 10 Years