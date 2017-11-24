Not only is AMD Stoney Ridge audio (finally) being supported by the Linux 4.15 kernel, but it also looks like Raven Ridge audio should now be working too.
Last week sound subsystem maintainer and SUSE developer Takashi Iwai sent in the sound driver updates for Linux 4.15 while yesterday he followed up with various sound fixes for Linux 4.15.
Of the sound fixes merged, it does also add the Raven PCI ID. This is the PCI ID for the AMD Raven Ridge platform for audio, the recently launched APU platform pairing Zen CPU cores with Vega graphics.
Given it's just the PCI ID addition, it's also been copied for backporting to the current Linux stable series, so hopefully Raven Ridge APU audio will be working nicely in time for more of these new AMD laptops reaching consumers. But keep in mind Raven users will want to be on at least Linux 4.15 anyways for having AMDGPU DC in order to get working display support.
