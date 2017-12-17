Linus Torvalds has issued the fourth weekly release candidate for the upcoming Linux 4.15 kernel release.
Linux 4.15 remains a heavy, post-LTS kernel cycle. If you are not familiar with what's coming up for this next kernel release see our Linux 4.15 kernel overview.
As of writing, Torvalds has yet to issue any release announcement for 4.15-rc4 but there is the code available via Git.
In monitoring the Git activity over the past week, Linux 4.15 at this stage remains quite busy and it will presumably be about five weeks from today before seeing the official Linux 4.15.0 kernel bit or four weeks if all the stars align.
