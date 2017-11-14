ACPI & Power Management Updates For Linux 4.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 November 2017 at 06:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Rafael Wysocki of Intel has mailed in the power management updates for the current Linux 4.15 kernel merge window.

The power management updates for Linux 4.15 aren't as big as some recent kernel updates that have brought new power governors, major CPUFreq driver or P-State overhauls, or other really user-facing changes to improve Linux power management.

For 4.15, the Operating Performance Points (OPP) Framework has been restructured, there have been some changes to the power management core and PCI subsystem to allow for better integration between suspend/resume and runtime power management, and various ARM improvements. Legacy suspend/resume operations were also dropped from the core code, the Low Power S0 Idle state is now exposed on Intel platforms, and there are a variety of fixes throughout.

Details on the power management changes via this pull.

There is also the ACPI pull. In ACPI space there are routine code updates and a variety of other smaller improvements/fixes.
