ASPM Fixes, SR-IOV Improvements & Other PCI Improvements For Linux 4.15
There are a lot of PCI changes that have built up for the Linux 4.15 kernel cycle.

Highlights of the PCI changes for Linux 4.15 include:

- Several ASPM (Active State Power Management) fixes... Yes, years after the big ASPM Linux woes, ASPM is still being fixed up for Linux in the never-ending power management game.

- Offset, stride, and VF device ID are now exposed via sysfs for SR-IOV. For SR-IOV are also some fixes and other improvements. Single-root input/output virtualization (SR-IOV) has been a popular topic recently for Linux users, especially when it comes to graphics cards and using SR-IOV for exposing the GPU to guest VMs for gaming.

- New controller support for the HiSilicon STB SoC PCIe, Layerscape LS1012a/LS1046a, V3 Semiconductor, and Tegra186. Tegra186 is the SoC for the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 and it's great with ~4.15 we are finally seeing most of the changes upstreamed into the mainline kernel.

- Many fixes throughout.

All the details for those interested on the kernel mailing list.
