Thunderbolt Networking Driver Lands In Linux 4.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 November 2017 at 04:45 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The networking feature updates have landed for the Linux 4.15 merge window.

Perhaps of most user impact is that Intel's work on the Thunderbolt networking driver has landed for allowing networking across Thunderbolt cables. This is not to be confused with network adapters over Thunderbolt but for allowing a network link between computers using a Thunderbolt cable via Apple's ThunderboltIP protocol that is already supported on Windows and macOS for ultra-fast network speeds.

The network update also has multi-program support for cgroup and BPF, a new bpftool is within the kernel tree for (e)BPF program introspection, a priority-based stream scheduler for SCTP, a eBPF-based device controller for cgroup v2, and various other network driver changes.

More details on these networking feature updates via this pull.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.15 Is Off To A Busy Start
USB Type-C Port Manager Promoted Out Of Staging For Linux 4.15
Btrfs For Linux 4.15 Picks Up Compression Improvements, Continued Optimizations
GNU Linux-libre 4.14-gnu Released, Still A Battle Deblobbing Driver Firmware
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
We Could See WireGuard Upstreamed In The Linux Kernel In 2018
Popular News
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
More Than One Dozen USB Vulnerabilities Published For The Linux Kernel
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might End Up Redoing The System Sounds
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused