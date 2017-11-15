The networking feature updates have landed for the Linux 4.15 merge window.
Perhaps of most user impact is that Intel's work on the Thunderbolt networking driver has landed for allowing networking across Thunderbolt cables. This is not to be confused with network adapters over Thunderbolt but for allowing a network link between computers using a Thunderbolt cable via Apple's ThunderboltIP protocol that is already supported on Windows and macOS for ultra-fast network speeds.
The network update also has multi-program support for cgroup and BPF, a new bpftool is within the kernel tree for (e)BPF program introspection, a priority-based stream scheduler for SCTP, a eBPF-based device controller for cgroup v2, and various other network driver changes.
More details on these networking feature updates via this pull.
