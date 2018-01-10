The NVIDIA 390 Driver Is Playing Nicely With Linux 4.15 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 January 2018 at 08:07 AM EST. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
For those NVIDIA Linux users reliant upon the proprietary driver and wanting to upgrade to the Linux 4.15 kernel that will be officially released within the next two weeks, the 390.12 driver is playing nicely.

Earlier NVIDIA driver releases ran into compatibility issues with the Linux 4.15 interfaces following the merge window (not due to KPTI, as some other FUD previously passed around by others). But with last week's NVIDIA 390.12 beta it has been working fine atop the Linux 4.15 Git kernel, including when Kernel Page Table Isolation is enabled for Meltdown prevention. (Retpoline support has yet to be mainlined, haven't tested the NVIDIA driver there yet to formally confirm if any breakage may happen.)

I've been running NVIDIA 390.12 on Linux 4.15 Git as of this week with multiple Pascal and Maxwell cards with no issues to speak of yet, which is good if you're wanting to run the newest kernel code, such as for the many new Linux 4.15 kernel features.


Besides fixing the vRAM leakage, adding official support for newer Pascal cards, and providing various fixes, the NVIDIA 390.12 driver (along with 384.111) are also safeguarded against Spectre vulnerability on NVIDIA's hardware.

Within the next day or so will be the results of a large Radeon/NVIDIA comparison with Linux 4.15 and the latest respective drivers.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Confirms GPU Driver Fixes For Spectre
NVIDIA Rolls Out New Vulkan Beta Driver With Conservative Rasterization Support
NVIDIA Mainlining Tegra186 DRM Support For Linux 4.16
NVIDIA 390.12 Linux Driver Reaches Beta
NVIDIA's New Allocator Library Will Need A Lot Of Work In 2018
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
Popular News
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017
AMD PSP Affected By Vulnerability