Linus Torvalds has released the Linux 4.15.0 kernel after nine release candidates.
The belated Linux kernel update is now available and remains under the "Fearless Coyote" codename.
As of writing, Linus Torvalds has yet to post any brief message to the Linux kernel mailing list, but in traditional fashion this now marks the opening of the two-week merge window process to which there is a lot to look forward to with Linux 4.16.
If you are short on time see this morning's Linux 4.15 quick overview otherwise see our complete and original Linux 4.15 kernel feature list for learning about what this inaugural kernel update of 2018 brings for open-source users.
Update: For those interested Torvalds has now posted his release announcement.
