As some additional work past the KVM changes for Linux 4.15 submitted last week, a few more feature items have been queued.
The second batch of Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) updates sent in today for Linux 4.15 include ARM GICv4 support, x86 bug fixes, the AMD VFIO NFT performance fix, and x86 guest UMIP support. Landing already with Linux 4.15 is Intel UMIP capabilities for User-Mode Instruction Prevention to prevent certain instructions from being executed if the ring level is greater than zero. This latest KVM pull update adds this UMIP support to its space for both real and emulated guests.
Also already landing for Linux 4.15 is Secure Encrypted Virtualization for AMD EPYC CPUs. While the core code of that landed, Paolo Bonzini noted in this latest pull request, "I am not including the host side of AMD SEV, because it wouldn't have gotten enough time in linux-next even with a 'regular-length' merge window. It will be in 4.16."
These latest KVM changes for Linux 4.15 can be found here.
1 Comment