Extra KVM Changes For Linux 4.15 Bring UMIP Support, AMD SEV Changes Delayed
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 November 2017 at 07:40 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
As some additional work past the KVM changes for Linux 4.15 submitted last week, a few more feature items have been queued.

The second batch of Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) updates sent in today for Linux 4.15 include ARM GICv4 support, x86 bug fixes, the AMD VFIO NFT performance fix, and x86 guest UMIP support. Landing already with Linux 4.15 is Intel UMIP capabilities for User-Mode Instruction Prevention to prevent certain instructions from being executed if the ring level is greater than zero. This latest KVM pull update adds this UMIP support to its space for both real and emulated guests.

Also already landing for Linux 4.15 is Secure Encrypted Virtualization for AMD EPYC CPUs. While the core code of that landed, Paolo Bonzini noted in this latest pull request, "I am not including the host side of AMD SEV, because it wouldn't have gotten enough time in linux-next even with a 'regular-length' merge window. It will be in 4.16."

These latest KVM changes for Linux 4.15 can be found here.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem
Linux 4.16 Will Be Another Big Cycle For Intel's DRM Driver
Linux 4.15 Gets Fixed To Report Current CPU Frequency Via /proc/cpuinfo
ASPM Fixes, SR-IOV Improvements & Other PCI Improvements For Linux 4.15
DRM Updates Land For Linux 4.15; Torvalds: "There's Something Odd About DRM People"
Popular News
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused