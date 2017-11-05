Linus Torvalds has announced the release of Linux 4.14-rc8 as the last release candidate prior to declaring the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel.
Torvalds noted that this past week of 4.14 development was fairly quiet and perhaps doesn't need an "RC8" update, but he opted for it anyways.
But with going for the 4.14-rc8 release, the Linux 4.15 merge window will end during the US Thanksgiving week when Torvalds will be traveling. He has noted that this may mean the 4.15 merge window could be extended by a couple of days if he gets behind or has Internet woes, etc. But long story short, Linux 4.14.0 should be out next Sunday followed by the roughly two week Linux 4.15 merge window. We can't wait for Linux 4.15 as there is a lot of big stuff in the pipe.
The 4.14-rc8 release announcement can be read on the kernel mailing list. See this morning's The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel for the highlights on this imminent kernel release.
