Linux 4.14 LTSI Kernel Released For Longer-Term Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 October 2018 at 03:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux Foundation LTSI initiative has finished baking its first Linux 4.14-based kernel for longer-term support.

LTSI is the Long-Term Support Initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation that's focused on longer-term kernel support for the likes of consumer electronics. LTSI is apart from the long-term kernels maintained as well by Greg KH and other stakeholders.

Previously LTSI had been tracking the Linux 4.9 kernel and before that Linux 4.1, Linux 3.14, 3.10, 3.4, and 3.0.

4.14.75-ltsi is their new stable LTSI build today and the first stable version in the 4.14 series. They will be maintaining a 4.14 LTSI kernel for at least the next two years.

The new kernel was announced and can be found on ltsi.linuxfoundation.org along with other information on this initiative.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux Kernel Patches Posted For Streebog - Crypto From Russia's FSB
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
"Thermal Pressure" Kernel Feature Would Help Linux Performance When Running Hot
MSM-Next Bringing A6xx Performance Improvements, Fixes To The Linux Kernel
Linux 4.20 Fixing Bug Where Plugging In A MacBook Pro Leads To Excessive CPU Usage
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware