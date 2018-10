The Linux Foundation LTSI initiative has finished baking its first Linux 4.14-based kernel for longer-term support.LTSI is the Long-Term Support Initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation that's focused on longer-term kernel support for the likes of consumer electronics . LTSI is apart from the long-term kernels maintained as well by Greg KH and other stakeholders.Previously LTSI had been tracking the Linux 4.9 kernel and before that Linux 4.1, Linux 3.14, 3.10, 3.4, and 3.0.4.14.75-ltsi is their new stable LTSI build today and the first stable version in the 4.14 series. They will be maintaining a 4.14 LTSI kernel for at least the next two years.The new kernel was announced and can be found on ltsi.linuxfoundation.org along with other information on this initiative.