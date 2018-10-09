The Linux Foundation LTSI initiative has finished baking its first Linux 4.14-based kernel for longer-term support.
LTSI is the Long-Term Support Initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation that's focused on longer-term kernel support for the likes of consumer electronics. LTSI is apart from the long-term kernels maintained as well by Greg KH and other stakeholders.
Previously LTSI had been tracking the Linux 4.9 kernel and before that Linux 4.1, Linux 3.14, 3.10, 3.4, and 3.0.
4.14.75-ltsi is their new stable LTSI build today and the first stable version in the 4.14 series. They will be maintaining a 4.14 LTSI kernel for at least the next two years.
The new kernel was announced and can be found on ltsi.linuxfoundation.org along with other information on this initiative.
