Show Your Love For Linux Hardware & Benchmarking This Valentine's Day
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 14 February 2018 at 12:00 PM EST. 2 Comments
While it was a very busy January testing all the fallout from Spectre and Meltdown, February has become just as busy with monitoring all of the Linux 4.16 changes and beginning those benchmarks, all the testing now around the Raven Ridge APUs, and today's release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 among a lot of other Linux hardware tests that are ongoing.

If you would like to show your support and appreciate for all of the Linux hardware testing, reviews, and articles that appear on Phoronix seven days per week, 365 days per year, consider joining Phoronix Premium. Premium gains you ad-free access to the site while still supporting our operations, multi-page articles are shown on a single page (such as with all our big Raven Ridge articles recently and still coming more this week), priority feedback when looking for new reviews/tests to occur on Phoronix, and other benefits.

It's only through (impression-based) advertisements and the premium program that Phoronix can now continue in its 14th year, especially with being significantly hurt by the continued use of ad-blockers. PayPal tips are also supported albeit only generally amount enough to extra beer money once in a while.

As a special for Valentine's week to show your support, through the end of day Friday (16 February) you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this Valentine's deal, you can go premium for just $20 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.

To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $20 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip. Then within a few minutes (or hours, if I'm sleeping), I will manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.

If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message.

Thanks for your continued support and happy Valentine's Day. Back to the Linux hardware benchmarking!
About The Author
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

