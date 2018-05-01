Back in January was the news of Linspire (formerly known as "Lindows") making a comeback and this week marks the release of Linspire Server 2018.
Linspire/Lindows had previously been focused on just a desktop offering, but PC/OpenSystems acquired the Linspire rights a few months back and now they are spinning up new products. The newly-announced Linspire Server 2018 is based on Ubuntu Server 16.04 and is available for free with a self-support license while the company is also selling commercial support for interested users.
Linspire Server 2018 for the most part sounds just like Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with its latest hardware enablement stack on the Linux 4.13 kernel. But it does add in Red Hat's Cockpit component as well as Apache, Samba, Tomcat, and MongoDB by default. XFS and JFS are listed as the supported file-systems.
Also to differentiate Linspire Server, they are trying to make it easier to use by shipping with an Xfce desktop. They announced shipping with Xfce on their server distribution is intended to help Windows/macOS administrators, "Linspire Server 2018 boots by default into a customized XFCE environment for a GUI environment to ease the complexity for customers coming from Windows Server or macOS Server. We use DWM as a secondary window manager and users can use the server as a command line only environment as well."
More details on Linspire Server 2018 via LinspireLinux.com.
