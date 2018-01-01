Linspire Is Back From The Dead In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 January 2018 at 11:19 AM EST. 23 Comments
Remember Linspire? The Linux distribution formerly known as "Lindows" is back from the dead...

Linspire/Lindows was the Debian/Ubuntu-based operating system targeting the home desktop that dated back to 2001 when founded by controversial figure Michael Robertson. Back in the day it tried to offer an easier time with Linux package management and graphical utilities along with shipping Wine in its much earlier form for Windows software compatibility... Linspire 6.0 is a decade old but now Linspire and Freespire are being lifted back up.


Linspire 5.0 from back in the day...


Technology/consulting firm PC/OpenSystems LLC has acquired the rights to the names and have released Freespire 3.0 / Linspire 7.0.




Freespire 3.0 is the FOSS distribution while Linspire is their version requiring a commercial license and does include proprietary software components. Linspire 7.0 ships with Chrome, VLC, .NET core support, Bleachbit, VirtualBox, Wine, and a variety of other desktop-focused applications. Linspire/Freespire is Debian/Ubuntu-based.

Linspire 7.0 is being sold as a $80 USD license that includes twelve months of support. The company is also working on putting out various Linspire-loaded systems.

Those curious about this new Linspire/Freespire push can learn more at PC-OpenSystems.com.
