Linspire Is Back From The Dead In 2018

Remember Linspire? The Linux distribution formerly known as "Lindows" is back from the dead...Linspire/Lindows was the Debian/Ubuntu-based operating system targeting the home desktop that dated back to 2001 when founded by controversial figure Michael Robertson. Back in the day it tried to offer an easier time with Linux package management and graphical utilities along with shipping Wine in its much earlier form for Windows software compatibility... Linspire 6.0 is a decade old but now Linspire and Freespire are being lifted back up.



Linspire 5.0 from back in the day...

Technology/consulting firm PC/OpenSystems LLC has acquired the rights to the names and have released Freespire 3.0 / Linspire 7.0.

We acquired the marks for Linspire and Freespire. This is a re-launch and expansion of that product line. You can read more herehttps://t.co/4riS5ViCx5 https://t.co/aBMI4E207g — PC/OpenSystems LLC (@pcopensystems) January 2, 2018