Linspire 8.7 Trying To Lure Windows Users With Switch From KDE To MATE Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 March 2020 at 06:40 AM EST. 10 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Linspire is still kicking in 2020 as the Linux distribution formerly known as "Lindows" more than a decade ago. Linspire 8.7 is out today with a renewed emphasis on trying to get legacy Windows PCs migrated to Linux.

After the original Linspire faded away a decade ago after its renaming from Lindows following legal action by Microsoft, Linspire was reborn in 2018 under new ownership. It's been seeing new releases for this commercial-focused Linux distribution and this week marks version 8.7.

Compared to the previous Linspire 8.5 release, the release now of Linspire 8.7 transitions to MATE as the default desktop rather than KDE Plasma 5. They argue that MATE is more familiar to former Windows users, "utilizing the Mate desktop to offer a more traditional desktop experience for Windows 7 and Windows 10 users. Spartan but very full-featured, MATE offers a path forward for Windows 7 users whose systems may be unable to run Windows 10 effectively / efficiently."

Linspire 8.7 ships with MATE 1.20.1 while riding on the Linux 5.3 LTS kernel and shipping applications like VLC, OnlyOffice, Google Chrome, Skype, Microsoft PowerShell, and other applications.

Linspire 8.7 is being sold for $29.99 USD with twelve months of package updates and support. Those curious can learn more at LinspireLinux.com.
10 Comments
Related News
Genode OS 20.02 Released With Continued Improvements To Sculpt OS
Android-x86 9.0-r1 Finally Released For Bringing Android 9.0 Pie To Intel/AMD Systems
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 Reaches Beta - Debian 10 Paired With Cinnamon
Arch Linux Announces New Project Leader
Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench