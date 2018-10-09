Linspire 8.0 RC1 Released With Apple iMac Pro Support, Uses MATE 1.20 + Linux 4.15
22 October 2018
The Linspire Linux distribution that was rebooted earlier this year is preparing for its next installment, Linspire 8.0.

Linspire 8.0 release candidate 1 was issued this weekend as the new company developing this Linux distribution that originated almost two decades ago as "Lindows" prepares for the next OS update. Linspire 8.0 is expected to be officially released in December and continues to be commercial-focused.

The Linspire 8.0 RC1 release is using the MATE 1.20.1 desktop by default, is currently making use of the Linux 4.15 kernel, and ships a range of updated applications from Google Chrome to LibreOffice.

Some of the targeted changes in Linspire 8.0 RC1 include support for the Apple iMac Pro after addressing some hardware quirks, fixing some PC docking issues, and bundling Oracle's Java within the repositories. Their developers are still working on Microsoft Surface 6 support as well as Google Pixelbook support.

Those interested in testing out the release candidate can learn more at LinspireLinux.com.
