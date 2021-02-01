Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 10 February 2021 at 03:00 AM EST. 9 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Linspire 10 is out this week as the newest version of this Linux distribution formerly known as Lindows nearly two decades ago. While Linspire went dark for several years, under its current ownership by PC/OpenSystems they have been trying to reinvigorate the desktop distribution the past few years. Linspire 10 represents the latest work for the Ubuntu-based platform.

Linspire 10 Beta released late last year with claims of Linspire being the number one distribution for new, intermediate and power users. Now with the formal Linspire 10 release they write that their developers "have worked diligently to develop the best, most meticulously designed and engineered FOSS desktop on the market today, intuitive, efficient, ready for your workflow."

This commercial Linux distribution, which starts out at $29.99 USD for a single license on a self-support model or up to $2500 USD for corporate unlimited licensing model, further adds: "there have been many changes incorporating features and functionality that elevate Linspire to the forefront of consumer operating systems / mainstream Linux distributions. "


Linspire Linux 10 from PC/OpenSystems.


Linspire 10 is powered by an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base with the hardware enablement stack to take it to Linux 5.8 and other bits, a customized GNOME 3.38 desktop, Chrome 88, and other updated packages. Various extra packages like Microsoft PowerShell 7 are also provided as is a multimedia codec suite for DVD/Blu-ray capabilities...

Those curious about Linspire 10 can learn more at LinspireLinux.com.
9 Comments
Related News
Sailfish OS 4.0.1 No Longer Support The Jolla Phone But Has Many Other Improvements
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Lands Its SD/MMC Drivers, Continues Other Hardware Efforts
Mageia 8 RC1 Brings AMDGPU For GCN 1.0/1.1, NVIDIA GLVND, Linux 5.10 LTS
seL4 Micro-Kernel Working Towards A General-Purpose, Multi-Server OS
EndeavourOS Issues First 2021 Release For Easy-To-Use Arch-Based Linux Distro
Solus 4.2 Released With Linux 5.10 Kernel, Other Updated Packages
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
GNOME 40 Approaches Its UI Freeze, Easy Means To Start Testing It
EndeavourOS Issues First 2021 Release For Easy-To-Use Arch-Based Linux Distro
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs