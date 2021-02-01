Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"

Linspire 10 is out this week as the newest version of this Linux distribution formerly known as Lindows nearly two decades ago. While Linspire went dark for several years, under its current ownership by PC/OpenSystems they have been trying to reinvigorate the desktop distribution the past few years. Linspire 10 represents the latest work for the Ubuntu-based platform.
Linspire 10 Beta released late last year with claims of Linspire being the number one distribution for new, intermediate and power users. Now with the formal Linspire 10 release they write that their developers "have worked diligently to develop the best, most meticulously designed and engineered FOSS desktop on the market today, intuitive, efficient, ready for your workflow."
This commercial Linux distribution, which starts out at $29.99 USD for a single license on a self-support model or up to $2500 USD for corporate unlimited licensing model, further adds: "there have been many changes incorporating features and functionality that elevate Linspire to the forefront of consumer operating systems / mainstream Linux distributions. "
Linspire Linux 10 from PC/OpenSystems.
Linspire 10 is powered by an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base with the hardware enablement stack to take it to Linux 5.8 and other bits, a customized GNOME 3.38 desktop, Chrome 88, and other updated packages. Various extra packages like Microsoft PowerShell 7 are also provided as is a multimedia codec suite for DVD/Blu-ray capabilities...
Those curious about Linspire 10 can learn more at LinspireLinux.com.
