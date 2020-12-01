Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 December 2020 at 06:39 AM EST. 8 Comments
Linspire, an early Linux distribution with its roots tracing back to "Lindows" that went dormant and then resurrected in 2018 and continuing an Ubuntu-based distribution, is out ahead of the holidays with its Linspire 10 beta release.

With Linspire 10 Beta the company claims, "Along with updated branding and design we have made significant advancements that once again proves - if there was ever any doubt - Linspire is the number one Linux distribution for new, intermediate and power users." Rather ambitious claims for a distribution seemingly not many have used at least since the early 2000s during its original period...


Linspire in 2005.


Linspire 10 Beta is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the Linux 5.4 kernel. Linspire 10 is making use of the Xfce 4.14 desktop and has a number of software package updates and in aiming to make it user-friendly ships with Google Chrome, App Cafe Software Center, and also ships with traditional Microsoft packages like .NET Core 5 and PowerShell 7.1.

Should you be curious about Linspire 10, more details and downloads at LinspireLinux.com.
