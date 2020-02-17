It's been a while since last having any news to report on Mesa's Lima Gallium3D driver for old Mali 400/450 series hardware, but an important optimization was merged today.
Lima in Mesa 20.1-devel now can handle multi-submit support for greater efficiency in handling of multiple OpenGL frame-buffer objects (FBOs). This should allow for greater efficiency/performance in the likes of the X.Org Server or Wayland compositors and avoiding flush-reload costs when switching between FBOs. No hard numbers, however, were provided for the multi-submit benefits to expect.
More details on this big patch series for the open-source Arm Mali 400/450 series Gallium3D driver via this Mesa merge request.
