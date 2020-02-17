Lima Gallium3D Driver Picks Up Multi-Submit Optimization In Mesa 20.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 February 2020 at 06:32 AM EST. 5 Comments
MESA --
It's been a while since last having any news to report on Mesa's Lima Gallium3D driver for old Mali 400/450 series hardware, but an important optimization was merged today.

Lima in Mesa 20.1-devel now can handle multi-submit support for greater efficiency in handling of multiple OpenGL frame-buffer objects (FBOs). This should allow for greater efficiency/performance in the likes of the X.Org Server or Wayland compositors and avoiding flush-reload costs when switching between FBOs. No hard numbers, however, were provided for the multi-submit benefits to expect.

More details on this big patch series for the open-source Arm Mali 400/450 series Gallium3D driver via this Mesa merge request.
5 Comments
Related News
Mesa 20.0-RC3 Released Along With Mesa 19.3.4 As The Latest Of The Stable Series
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project
TURNIP Open-Source Adreno Vulkan Driver Adds A618 Support, Sysmem Rendering
Mesa Developers Discuss LTO'ing + PGO'ing Builds For Greater Performance
Radeon R600 Gallium3D Lands NIR Support In Mesa 20.1
The OpenCL 2.0 CTS Can Now Run On Gallium3D Clover - But Doesn't Pass The Tests
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes