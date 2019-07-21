Lima Gallium3D Gets A Reworked Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 July 2019 at 12:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Landing this week in Mesa 19.2 for the Lima Gallium3D driver for Arm Mali 400/450 series hardware is a reworked GPIR regiaster scheduler.

The change to their existing scheduler is that the scheduling is now done at value register allocation time and other improvements made in the process.

Work on this scheduler was spearheaded by Connor Abbott who got his start on open-source graphics years ago working on Luc Verhaegen's original Lima driver effort for reverse-engineered Mali graphics. Connor went on to intern for Intel and Valve while at university (initially at Intel while in high school), among other achievements, but continues dabbling with the Lima driver code from time to time.

This reworked scheduler appears to be paying off as the KMSCUBE vertex shader dropped from 66 instructions down to just 40 instructions, as one example for the benefits to this work for Mesa 19.2.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.2 Is Just Six Patches Away From Seeing OpenGL 4.6 Support
Mesa 19.1.2 Released - Led By Intel & Radeon Vulkan Driver Fixes
LLVMpipe Software OpenGL Implementation Picks Up More GL4 Extensions
More RadeonSI Navi Improvements Are Pending
Libdrm 2.4.99 Released With Navi Support, AMDGPU Changes
Mesa 19.1.1 Released - Led By RADV & Intel Driver Fixes
Popular News This Week
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support