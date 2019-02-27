Lima DRM Driver Strikes Version Two For Mali 400/450 Open-Source Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 27 February 2019 at 01:41 AM EST. Add A Comment
ARM --
While the Mali 400/450 series era hardware is now 7~11 years old, the revived Lima DRM driver is still being pursued for mainlining in the Linux kernel to offer up open-source support for these once popular Arm graphics generations.

Independent developer Qiang Yu is still working on the Lima DRM driver where Luc Verhaegen left it off several years ago. Qiang Yu believes the code is now ready for mainlining in the Linux kernel while in user-space he has also been nursing a Lima Mesa driver into shape. The Mali 400/450 series hardware is capable of OpenGL ES 2.0.

Version two of the Lima DRM driver was published on Monday and amounts to just over four thousand lines of new code for enabling Mali 400/450 support kernel-side. With Arm still not supporting open-source graphics drivers, this driver was written done via the reverse-engineering done over the years by Luc and other developers.

Of the Mesa Lima code being spearheaded by Qiang Yu, he says the code is still in development and not yet ready for daily usage, but can run some tests like GLMark2 and KMS Cube as well as single full-screen applications like Kodi-GBM.

The second revision to the Lima DRM patches is based against the latest Linux 5.0 kernel state and is available for review on dri-devel.

As the Linux 5.1 cycle is kicking off this weekend and this driver still being reviewed, it's looking like Lima won't be merged for this upcoming kernel cycle, but stay tuned and we'll certainly report when the driver is merged.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
LLVM/Clang 9.0 Picks Up Support For Arm's Cortex-A76
Arm Talks Up Linux 5.0's Energy Aware Scheduling
GCC 9 Compiler Picks Up Official Support For The Arm Neoverse N1 + E1
Arm Neoverse N1 & E1 Platforms Announced For Cloud To Edge Computing
Arm Introduces ARMv8.1-M Architecture With New "Helium" Vector Extension
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros