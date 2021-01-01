Lightworks, the professional-grade video editing system that works well on Linux but has remained elusive of its long past open-source promise, is out with its first major release of 2021.
The new Lightworks 2021.1 release comes following this non-linear video editing system becoming independent of EditShare as its prior parent company. With Lightworks 2021.1 is a big improvement to how it handles frame rates especially for now properly dealing with media content of different frame-rates in the same project. Media with any frame-rate is now properly dealt with in the same project. Lightworks also now preserves the original resolution of clips in a project throughout the effects chain rather than resizing them to the output format.
Lightworks 2021.1 also adds support for custom sequence output formats to deal, custom format templates of square/format for dealing with today's social media platforms, and a variety of user interface improvements.
Those in the latest work on the Lightworks 2021.1 video editor for Linux (and macOS/Windows) systems can find more of the release details over on LWKS.com.
