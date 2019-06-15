Lightworks 14.6 Remains A Closed-Up Blob, But At Least The Linux Support Continues
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 15 June 2019 at 07:01 AM EDT. 2 Comments
It was nearly a decade ago the high-end, commercial video software editing solution Lightworks announced they would be going open-source but to this day that milestone has yet to be materialized. Lightworks though does continue advancing with their v14.6 release on the horizon and at least their added Linux support continues to be expanded upon.

EditShare, the company behind Lightworks, really dropped the ball when it came to their open-source plans. All that we've been able to gather over these years is that they hit some complexities with their original open-source plans and aren't committed enough in seeking to work through those issues to make the code public. So at the end of the day Lightworks is still a closed-source non-linear video editor, but at least it's one of the most feature-rich/professional-grade solutions with native Linux support.

The Lightworks 14.6 release is being prepped and now has support for Ubuntu 19.04. Lightworks 14.6 has also been tackling user-interface enhancements, an HD overlay for the vectorscope, support for 100fps media in a 24fps project, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on the upcoming release can be found via this week's beta two announcement.
